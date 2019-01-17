Kenya attack: Wetin you suppose know about gbege for DusitD2 hotel, Nairobi

  • 17 January 2019
People are evacuated by a member of security forces at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. Image copyright Reuters

United States goment on Thursday deny tok tok wey dey go around on social media say dem know about di January 15 DusitD2 Hotel terrorist attack before e happun.

Di official statement wey dem date 17 January, 2019 come from di US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert F. Godec, wia im warn against fake news and how e fit block di work wey dem dey do to defeat terrorism.

Di US also reject rumour say because of wetin dem know, American citizens wey dey Kenya don get advance warning from dem not to near di DusitD2 hotel to avoid gbege.

Di attack wey be di first terror attack for Kenya since 2015, take di life of at least one American, businessman Jason Spindler.

Wetin we know so far

Somalia-based Islamist group al-Shabab say na dem dey behind di attack.

Di day afta di attack Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta comot to address im kontri pipo and assure dem all those wey involve for di attack don die and im goment no go stop to find and deal wit all those wey involve for di attack.

On Thursday 17 January, authorities for Kenya say dem don arrest nine people wey dem suspect say get hand for di attack.

So far na at least 21 people di attack kill, according to authorities.

Na 19-hours na im di gbege cari happun inside DusitD2 hotel and business complex on Tuesday.

Five attackers na im carry out di attack and dem don kill all od dem according to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori