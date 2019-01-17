Image copyright Reuters

United States goment on Thursday deny tok tok wey dey go around on social media say dem know about di January 15 DusitD2 Hotel terrorist attack before e happun.

Di official statement wey dem date 17 January, 2019 come from di US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert F. Godec, wia im warn against fake news and how e fit block di work wey dem dey do to defeat terrorism.

Di US also reject rumour say because of wetin dem know, American citizens wey dey Kenya don get advance warning from dem not to near di DusitD2 hotel to avoid gbege.

Di attack wey be di first terror attack for Kenya since 2015, take di life of at least one American, businessman Jason Spindler.

Wetin we know so far

Somalia-based Islamist group al-Shabab say na dem dey behind di attack.

Skip Twitter post by @abosobrian We must ask the US why their delegation was cancelled ,and if they know the attack’s was going to happen ,why did they still let it happen ,US are also terrorists and Kenya becomes a victim these people !! — brian (@abosobrian) January 17, 2019

Di day afta di attack Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta comot to address im kontri pipo and assure dem all those wey involve for di attack don die and im goment no go stop to find and deal wit all those wey involve for di attack.

On Thursday 17 January, authorities for Kenya say dem don arrest nine people wey dem suspect say get hand for di attack.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCAfrica "We will seek out every person that was involved in the funding, planning and execution of this heinous act."



Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses the nation following the deadly attack on a hotel complex in Nairobi.#riversideattack #kenyaunbowed pic.twitter.com/Xvx8oya0le — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) January 16, 2019

So far na at least 21 people di attack kill, according to authorities.

Na 19-hours na im di gbege cari happun inside DusitD2 hotel and business complex on Tuesday.

Five attackers na im carry out di attack and dem don kill all od dem according to President Uhuru Kenyatta.