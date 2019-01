Family of Ghanaian journalist wey dem murder, Ahmed Hussein-Suale say dem want justice after some unknown gunmen murder dema relative.

En brother, Alhasan Unus talk BBC Pidgin say "Ahmed receive some death threats on en life, before finally dem kill am."

He reveal say dem get some names which dem no go make public but take give police as part of di investigations.

DI gunmen kill Ahmed about 200 meters from dema family house for Madina, Wednesday night.

Dem shoot am three times, two for en chest den one for en neck inside by unknown men who dey sit motorbike top for Madina, while he dey drive go home Wednesday night.

Tiger Eye PI issue press statement on dema crew en murder dey demand say make authorities take action.

Dem add say "we make terribly devastated di dastardly act, but no do dey fear anybody in wana pursuit of nation-wreckers."

Ahmed be one of di journalists wey Assin Central member of parliament, Kennedy Agyapong circulate last year when dem premier Number 12 football corruption expose.