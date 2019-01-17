Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di national assembly, pictured dey among di political offices wey dem go move go Gitenga

Di Burundian parliament vote to move di kontri capital from Bujumbura on Thursday back to di ancient capital of Gitega.

Di vote take place on Wednesday and di leader of parliament tok say di move go take place over three years.

Di first to move go be di upper house of parliament, wey be di Senate - starting on Friday.

Why dem dey move di capital go Gitga

President Pierre Nkurunziza, wey sign dis change bin don first promise for 2007 to move di capital from Bujumbura.

Im tok say Gitega dey for beta geographical location, dat na for more central place for Burundi compare to Bujumbura, according to AFP report.

But opposition dey accuse Nkurunziza say im dey try do wetin dem call 'symbolic restoration' as e be say Bujumbura na opposition stronghold and di president no dey to spend time dia.

One tori pesin, Abdi Latif Dahir suggests for one article inside di Quartz news website say dis move of capital fit get link to do wit Bujumbura "increase of be opposition stronghold, wey don lead to continue clash between protesters and police".

Bujumbura go only function in future as di kontri economic centre.

But by moving dia capital, Burundi don follow di footsteps of oda African states. Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania, and Nigeria don move dia political capitals afta dem develop new ones beginning in the 1980s.