Nigeria 2019 elections: INEC confam list of candidates for February 16 vote
Nigeria election office wey be Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don release di final list of candidates wey dey qualify to contest for di 2019 General Elections.
Dis list wey land Thursday contain di names of candidates for di February 16 presidential, senatorial, House of Reps and state Assemblies on 2nd March.
Di presidential candidate list contain of different party dia presidential candidates and dia running mates wey go be vice presidents.