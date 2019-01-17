Image copyright INEC Situation room Image example INEC don bring out di confam list of who qualify to contest 2019 election

Nigeria election office wey be Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don release di final list of candidates wey dey qualify to contest for di 2019 General Elections.

Dis list wey land Thursday contain di names of candidates for di February 16 presidential, senatorial, House of Reps and state Assemblies on 2nd March.

Di presidential candidate list contain of different party dia presidential candidates and dia running mates wey go be vice presidents.