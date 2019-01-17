Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria dey number six for di world for kontris wey price of fuel dey cheap, according to pipo wey dey publish data on fuel prices for di world

GlobalPetrolPrices.com wey say di average price of fuel around di world na $1.09 per litre.

For dia new data wey dem post, di cheapest places to buy petrol for di world na for Venezuela ($0.01), Sudan ($0.13), Iran ($0.29), Kuwait (0.34) and Algeria ($0.35).

Zimbabwe na di most expensive place to buy fuel for di world. One litre of petrol dey sell for almost ($3.3 dollars) 1,200 naira per litre for Zimbabwe.

Dis high price of fuel don cause kasala for di kontri as trade unions don call for three-day nationwide strike to protest di goment decision to more dan double di price of fuel.

One tin to know be say kontris wey get money get high price of fuel while poor kontris and di kontris wey dey produceand export oil get lower price according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com