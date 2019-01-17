Prisca Yemji na one of de more dan 200 pipo weh deh run from Northwest and Southwest for seka Anglophone crisis kam for Yaounde and dia condition no good at all.

Dis mami for 5 pikin weh e komot for Small Ekombe for Meme Division tori BBC News Pidgin, di craiy how de crisis touch yi, how e kam Yaounde with e pikin dem and condition for stay.

Too much shooting, poum, poum, poum.

As ma foot bi di hurt me ah no bi fit waka, ma massa go fain chop for farm afta e bin go leave some we pikin dem for yi anty e house.

As ma massa bi di kam back deh kill e. Na some pipo kam tell me say deh kill ma massa, say na bullet enta e skin, deh no fit fit carry de bodi, so ah go see how deh bury for de place.

Afta burial yi anuty bring back ma oda pikin dem for me.

How e do kam Yaounde

Na God as wan sista helep bring me for Yaounde. Ah komot SW na only with one de clothes weh ah get for ma skin so, na wan woman don dash me slippers.

Afta seven moons de condition no easy. Na we 18 dey for dis sista e house, e massa bi don die and e no fit cope. E don tell me ma fain way separate ma-self, say e don try for helep me.

Ah bi first di sell corn, but ah no fit even taste one for inside so dat deh go get moni for buy chop, but corn don finish.

Now na ma 22 year old girl pikin di sell egg and gatueau as condition for we for stay for de house.

Ah di worry pikin don dry finish, wen e kam back, na complain, ma head di ache, ma foot di hurt me ma side belle.

De tin weh e worry me na how de sista e pikin beat me and ma pikin dem plus some kana tok weh e no good. (craiy)

Image example Gwendoline

Ah beg make goment fain me place for stay

Ah di beg make goment helep me fain place for stay, give me small moni for do business, and make ma pikin dem go back for school.

Gwendoline, weh e komot from Batibo for Northwest region with four pikin dem afta deh kill e cousin cut e broda e foot, di beg make goment helep yi. Na three years Gwendoline e pikin dem nova go school.

Image example HaRo project officer for IDPs, Meden Milicent Eni

More dan 200 IDPs for Yaoundé

Even though UN identify pipo weh deh run go oda areas for kontri, IDPs but deh nova really know about IDPs for Yaounde.

NGO, Hope and Rehabilitation Organisation, HaRO tell BBC News pidgin say with de IDPs for oda place deh check say Yaoundé.

Meden Melicent Eni, HaRo project officer for IDPs say deh put announce for church, school, go inside quarters and for two weeks, 227 pipo don fill forms for identify demselves.

"we go check weti deh need from de forms, for plan how we fit helep dem", Eni add.

Na 437,000 pipo don run from de two regions go oda areas for kontri for seka Anglophone crisis.