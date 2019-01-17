Image copyright APC Image example Tonye Cole na di APC GovnorshipCandidate for Rivers State

As di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) release names of candidates wey go contest di Presidential and National Assembly Elections for February 16 inside on Thursday, all di All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for Rivers State, southern Nigeria no dey di final list of those wey go join contest for Senate and House of Assembly elections.

Dis dey follow di order wey Federal High Court give INEC for 7 January say make dem no recognise any candidate for APC for Rivers State sake of say dem no do proper primaries, come cancel all di primaries, both direct and indirect primaries wey dem do for Rivers State.

Even di appeal wey di APC Governorship candidate Tonye Cole and odas carry go for di visiting Appeal Court Panel wey President of Court of Appeal dey up to handle di mata no get head as di court dismiss di case say dem no fit cancel di judgement wey Justice Chiwendu Nworgu give for 10 October 2018 because say na pre-election mata wey di court don hear before so di court no fit seat against imsef for dis same mata.

Justice C.N. Uwa wey deliver di judgement on behalf of di Panel say because dem file di appeal outside di time wen dem suppose file am, di appeal no get head and e dey incompetent as dem suppose don appeal and dispose di mats within 60 days after di judgement of di lower court,so di mata dey status barred and dat one mean say di court no get right to hear am.

Na 31 January na im INEC go release di final list of candidates wey go contest di Governorship and state House of assembly elections.