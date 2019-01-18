Image copyright @Atikuorg

Atiku Abubakar na Nigerian politician and business tycoon wey serve as di kontri Vice President for eight years from 1999 to 2007

Im name dey appear ontop di presidential ballot for di second time afta im chop defeat for di hand of Umaru Yar'dua for 2007

Atiku na ogbonge sabi politician wit almost 40 years of experience, im join for di 80's afta im comot di Nigeria Customs Service.

Na for 1993 im start to dey eye di number one postion but e no fit get di required number of votes to comot as di party flag bearer

Some sabi pipo say Atiku na like di typical African politician wey dey desperate to rule because e don change political party several times to contest election and at di age of 72, e still never achieve dat dream.

Image copyright Twitter/@atiku Image example Atiku na Vice President of Nigeria under former president Olusegun Obasanjo

Dem mention Atiku name ontop one international bribery scandal togeda wit one American congressman William Jefferson although im plead not guilty.

Im opponents dem claim say dem go arrest am if im travel go America but im team say e no get case to ansa.

On January 18 2019, Atiku close di mouth of im opponents dem wen im land US for di first time afta 12 years.

Informate on di 2019 presidential candidates dem.

Atiku na Muslim from Northern Nigeria like im main opponent , President Muhammadu Buhari.

Im campaign focus na job creation and to turn di kontri economy around.

Im party di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, rule Nigeria for 16 years but lose afta some parties join body to form di All Progressive Congress, APC.

Many pipo don give PDP mouth say dem no do enough to fight corruption, provide security and power.

Sabi pipo say di February 16 presidential election for Nigeria na between Atiku Abubakar and di incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari