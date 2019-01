Nigeria wan collect $100m igbese from India to develop internet

Image copyright iStock Image example Nigeria go use di loan take install network masts around di kontri

Federal goment of Nigeria say dem dey plan to collect igbese of $100 million from India wey dem wan use develop internet and network connectivity inside local areas for di kontri.

Di Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu bin announce am on Thursday for di Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day for Abuja.

Oga Shittu tok say di loan na part of di $10 billion wey India don arrange for African kontris to help dem wit different projects.

Im say for India, evribodi get online connection but di opposite na im dey Nigeria as di kontri neva even pass 30 percent connectivity.

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur tok say if India approve di loan, dem go begin di first stage of network mast installation for Oyo state before dem go carry am reach all di oda states for Nigeria.

E never too tey wey Nigeria also collect loan of $150 million to use pay for electricity projects for di kontri.