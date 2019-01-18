Image copyright Getty Images

Czech Republic don promise to pay immigrants from Nigeria and five oda kontris money to leave dia kontri and no come back again.

According to Remix, wey be tori pipo for Czech Republic, di kontri interior ministry dey run one program wey dem call 'Returns'.

Di report say Czech Republic wan pay Nigerian immigrants and dia counterparts from Afghanistan, Iraq, Mongolia, Russia and Vietnam money if dem decide to return home by dia sef.

"Each pesin fit collect between 40,000 and 100,000 CZK.($1,783.57- $4,458.94 USD). Di First funded return go start from di third quarter of 2019," according to di report.

"Dis program dey chook eye on migrants but before dem fit collect di money di migrants must leave Czech Republic and promise say dem no go return back to any kontri for European Union.

"Returns suppose help dem with dia transport money and to help dem settle for dia own kontri including accommodation, and oda tins."

Dis program na for all categories of foreigners, including those wey dey live legally, illegally and asylum seekers". inside di kontri.