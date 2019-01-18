Image copyright Osita Chidoka

Former Nigeria vice president Atiku Abubakar travel go Washington DC on Thursday for di first time since 13 years and make plenti tori dey waka upandan about why im no enta di kontri for dat long.

Di koko wey make Atiku no visit US since na sake of say e get one American Senate report wey show im name among oda pipo wey get corruption case to answer for US say im do moni laundering and im collect bribe from phone company Siemens.

Image copyright ATIKU/TWITTER

Atiku visit to America to do tok-tok wit some American officials about im 2019 Political campaign inside Nigeria na former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo and oda lobbyists arrange di visit, according to News Agency of Nigeria

According to News Agency of Nigeria di 2005 report against Atiku also chook eye into report wey say Atiku and im fourth wife Jennifer Douglas break US laws.

One tori say e get wen im apply for US visa but dem no gree give am.