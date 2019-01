Image copyright dino melaye/facebook

High Court for Nigeria Capital Abuja grant lawmaker Dino Melaye bail on Friday sake of im health condition.

Police arrest Melaye on 4 January afta dem don wait for im domot for eight days. Dem say im get case to answer ontop di shooting of one police officer.

Dino Melaye lawyer Mike Ozekhome SAN apply for bail for di High court wey JusticeYusuf Halilu dey incharge.

Justice Halilu say Dino suppose dey healthy before e go fit stand trial.

E say since dem no fit arraign di senator ontop stretcher or ontop im hospital bed, make dem allow am to go treat im sef.

Di judge tell am to produce three sureties wey go include clerk of di National Assembly wey suppose produce anytime dem wan do carri am go court.