Image copyright HCR/Alexis Huguet

"Ah di call on Cameroon for lef e door open, try for put policy and practice hospitality, stop for force refugees back, respect e own law and international rights for protect refugees"

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees send dis strong message on Friday for Cameroon.

De agency say deh get big shock as Cameroon force back hundreds for refugees back for Borno State, northeast Nigeria weh na danger zone with militant attacks.

"We di worry for de security and wellbeing for dis refugees", UNHCR tok.

For January 2018, Cameroon force 267 refugees weh deh bin enta border for 2014 back for Nigeria.

Just dis week about 9000 Nigerians run from militants attack weh e kill 14 pipo for Rann village for Borno State.

De militants dia target na military buildings and equipment, ordinary pipo and groups weh deh di give help for pipo for de area.

Dis kana action weh e surprise UNHCR di put hundreds for refugees for danger, UN High Commissioner for refugees tok.

Just now Cameroon get 370,000 refugees and 100,000 komot Nigeria.