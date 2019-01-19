Nigeria 2019 Elections: How many Political parties you sabi?
- 19 January 2019
Plenti political parties full ground for Nigeria 2019 elections, but how many of dem you sabi?
Dis na all di parties wey dey Nigeria and follow dey contest di elections.
Try dis quiz to show how sharp your brain be.
Political Parties wey dey Nigeria
You sabi say na 91 political parties dey Nigeria? How many of dia short name you fit tok in 3 minutes?
- A
- AA
- AAC
- AAP
- ABP
- ACD
- ACPN
- AD
- ADC
- ADP
- AGA
- AGAP
- ANDP
- ANN
- ANP
- ANRP
- APA
- APC
- APDA
- APGA
- APM
- APN
- APP
- ASD
- AUN
- BNPP
- C4C
- CAP
- CNP
- COP
- DA
- DPC
- DPP
- FJP
- FRESH
- GDPN
- GPN
- HDP
- ID
- JMPP
- KP
- LM
- LP
- LPN
- MAJA
- MDP
- MMN
- MPN
- MRDD
- NAC
- NCMP
- NCP
- NDCP
- NDLP
- NEPP
- NFD
- NGP
- NIP
- NNPP
- NPC
- NPM
- NRM
- NUP
- PCP
- PDC
- PDM
- PDP
- PPA
- PPC
- PPN
- PPP
- PRP
- PT
- RAP
- RBNP
- RP
- S.N.C
- SDP
- SNP
- SPN
- U.P.C
- UDP
- UP
- UPN
- UPP
- WTPN
- YDP
- YES
- YP
- YPP
- ZLP
Political Parties wey dey Nigeria
You sabi say na 91 political parties dey Nigeria? How many of dia short name you fit tok in 3 minutes?
If you wan begin, click 'Start'
Once you don start di quiz, make you type your answer for di box, den press enter or click di submit button. If your answer dey correct, di tin go fill in di correct slot for di table.
Make you kontinu to dey enta your ansa until you don finish di quiz- or time no dey again.
If you no wan play again, make you press di 'Give up' button. You go fit see di ansa wey you miss - or you fit try am again.
Once you don start di quiz, make you type your answer for di box, den press enter or click di submit button. If your answer dey correct, di tin go fill in di correct slot for di table.
Make you kontinu to dey enta your ansa until you don finish di quiz- or time no dey again.
If you no wan play again, make you press di 'Give up' button. You go fit see di ansa wey you miss - or you fit try am again.
You just have three left!
00:00
Answers
Na Olawale Malomo do am
#BBCNigeria2019