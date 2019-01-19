Nigeria 2019 Elections: How many Political parties you sabi?

  • 19 January 2019
Man wey dey tink

Plenti political parties full ground for Nigeria 2019 elections, but how many of dem you sabi?

Dis na all di parties wey dey Nigeria and follow dey contest di elections.

Try dis quiz to show how sharp your brain be.

Political Parties wey dey Nigeria

You sabi say na 91 political parties dey Nigeria? How many of dia short name you fit tok in 3 minutes?

  • A
  • AA
  • AAC
  • AAP
  • ABP
  • ACD
  • ACPN
  • AD
  • ADC
  • ADP
  • AGA
  • AGAP
  • ANDP
  • ANN
  • ANP
  • ANRP
  • APA
  • APC
  • APDA
  • APGA
  • APM
  • APN
  • APP
  • ASD
  • AUN
  • BNPP
  • C4C
  • CAP
  • CNP
  • COP
  • DA
  • DPC
  • DPP
  • FJP
  • FRESH
  • GDPN
  • GPN
  • HDP
  • ID
  • JMPP
  • KP
  • LM
  • LP
  • LPN
  • MAJA
  • MDP
  • MMN
  • MPN
  • MRDD
  • NAC
  • NCMP
  • NCP
  • NDCP
  • NDLP
  • NEPP
  • NFD
  • NGP
  • NIP
  • NNPP
  • NPC
  • NPM
  • NRM
  • NUP
  • PCP
  • PDC
  • PDM
  • PDP
  • PPA
  • PPC
  • PPN
  • PPP
  • PRP
  • PT
  • RAP
  • RBNP
  • RP
  • S.N.C
  • SDP
  • SNP
  • SPN
  • U.P.C
  • UDP
  • UP
  • UPN
  • UPP
  • WTPN
  • YDP
  • YES
  • YP
  • YPP
  • ZLP

#BBCNigeria2019

