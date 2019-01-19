Image copyright ATIKU/TWITTER

Nigeria main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party don draw ear give goment say dia accuse on top dia presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar fit cause serious gbege and tension dis election period.

PDP dey react to tok by the kontri minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed say dem get fresh evidence say Atiku get qweshion to ansa ontop di collapse of bank PHB.

Oga Lai Mohammed make di accuse wen im dey react to tori about Atiku travel to America.

Di party talk-talk person, Kola Ologbondiyan tell BBC pidgin say Itse Sagay wey be chairman of di anti-corruption fight of di current administration bin don talk say dem no find any corruption mata ontop Atiku Abubakar head say dis move by goment show say dem get ulterior motive.

"I wan advise di Buhari goment make dem no do anything wey go cause tension for we politics ahead of di February 16th election. Na so im tok.

'Cock and Bull'

Meanwhile Atiku Abubakar don also say make Nigeria goment show evidence say im collect 156 million naira wuru wuru moni wey follow make Bank PHB collapse.

For statement wey im tok tok pesin Phrank Shaibu release.

Shaibu say "goment suppose hide im face for shame unto say dem no fit stop am from traveling to US".

Opposition pipo bin don tok say Atiku no fit step America unto say e get case to ansa dia, but Atiku land US on Thursday January 17 afta more dan 10 years wey im no near dia.

"Dia gang up don fail na im make dem di look for frivolous allegation to spoil di name of our candidate" Na so Ologbodiyan tok.