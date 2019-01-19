Image copyright Per-Anders Pettersson

Kano Hisbah for North West Nigeria don free di women wey dem accuse to be lesbians wey dem arrest last month as dem dey plan to marry for one compound for di state.

Hisbah na religious police wey dey enforce Sharia Law for Kano.

The court trial wey suppose start on January 11th no hold as di state decide say dem no wan make eye too much for Post Office Road Sharia Court na why dem do di trial secretly.

Assistant Commander General for Hisbah Isa Sani tell BBC Pidgin say few of di friends wey go witness di wedding still dey prison as dem neva fit pay di fine.

"Wetin happen be say we no charge dem with gay marriage since when we arrest dem di marriage neva happun but dem dey plan am."

"We charge dem under Immoral Act law and court give dem fine to pay and serious warning. Some of dem don pay and dem dey free while few still neva pay." Na so Sani tok.

One source wey dey work for court confam wetin Sani tok adding say na N50k fine dem pay and 4 pipo wey no fit pay still dey prison.

Na last week Tok tok pesin for Kano Civil Society Forum and member of Access to Justice MK Adam call for quick resolution of di case because 'Justice delayed is justice denied.'