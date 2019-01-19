Dem no support media player for your device Oby Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili na former vice president for world bank and she don hold two ogbonge position for Nigeria as minister of education and solid minerals.

Unlike di two main candidates for dis year presidential elections, Madam Ezekwesili na Christian from di south and she dey represent a new political party - Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN.

Na she also lead we-no-go-gree group - Bring Back Our Girls wey enter spotlight after Boko haram militants carry nearly 300 school girls from dia school for Chibok, north east Nigeria.

Pipo wey dey analyse politics don tok say di fact say she sabi a lot on top economy mata go help di kontri but she no get di support of main pipo for politics wey dey call di shots.

Ezekwesili don promise say if Nigerians elect am as president, she go change di kontri economy so dem no go depend on oil and she go also provide work for di young pipo.

Di woman wey be 55 years wan be Nigeria first woman presido and many feel say di tin go hard am well because na so so man full politics for Nigeria.

Who Oby Ezekwesili be

Di female challenger - ACPN, 55 years for age, technocrat, former goment minister, chartered accountant, south east (Igbo), Anambra pikin

Dr. Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili presidential agenda don make am di first popular woman to challenge for di office of di presidency.

Di former goment minister for Education don helep bring attention to hundreds of school girls, wey militants bin kidnap for north east, as leader of di Bring Back Our Girls group.

She no send both PDP and APC wey she dey always oppose. According to her, she don give PDP and APC red card because di two of dem don fail di country.

She say wit di Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) she go cari Nigerians for mind first and dem go follow join her for major decisions wey affect dem.

She add say: "As 2019 dey near so, Nigeria people suppose put eye for ground make sure say di people wey dem vote enter office get three things; 'character, competence, capacity.'

Now, she say her agenda na to get people wey get all dis qualities but no wan run for office sake of all di yama-yama wey dey happun for goment.

Muscle: How to grow di economy wey be one of Nigeria's biggest headache na somtin Ezekwesili go fit chook eye on top.

As former vice president for Africa at di World Bank, she also get di experience wey go helep am.

She don promise to reform goment corporations like di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and ginger di private sector to create jobs.

Half of di population of Nigeria na women, so e fit follow say dem go support fellow woman like dem.

Hamstring: ACPN what?!

Small party dey translate to small evri tin; supporters, campaign moni, volunteers, noise and odas.

As Igbo candidate and female, e fit hard for Ezekwesili to collect support for northern Nigeria wey dey practise Islam pass any pda religion.