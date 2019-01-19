Image copyright Facebook/Chinenye Oforeh Image example Atiku Abubakar, di Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party - PDP land from America on Saturday afternoon.

Nigeria main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar don return back Nigeria afta him visit America on Thursday, according to local media.

Di plane wey carri Atiku wey be Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party - PDP land for Abuja around 3pm on Saturday.

Many of oga Atiku party pipo meet am for di airport like former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke wey be Director of Field Operations in the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

Odas wey welcome am na former govnor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu; Ben Obi, and Tom Ikimi.

Di trip to America na di former vice president first trip in 13 years and he attend meeting for United States Chamber of Commerce and US Department of State.

He also attend Town hall meeting wit members of PDP party for D.C Metropolis.

Atiku wey be di Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party - PDP dey expected to attend Presidential debate later on Saturday.