Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party dey shake Kingsley Moghalu presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party

Nigeria main opposition PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar walkout as ruling party APC candidate President Muhammadu Buhari no show face Saturday evening for 2019 Presidential Debate for Abuja, Nigeria.

Na Kingsley Moghalu presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party, Fela Durotoye, presidential candidate of Alliance for New Nigerian and Oby Ezekwesili of presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria show face.

From di moment wey moderator Mark Eddo call di final candidate on top stage and pipo no see presido Muhammadu Buahri or PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar, pipo start to ask questions why di former vice president wey just come back from America no show.

As di questions come dey rise on top social media, Atiku go ontop Twittter to tell pipo why he no wan debate.

Why Atiku no participate for di debate

Nigeria main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar of PDP bin appear for Congress Hall of di Hilton venue of di debate.

But at di last minute im change im mind say im no go join di debate if President Muhammadu Buhari of APC no show face for di debate.

For am, he no see reason why he go debate when he come di a challenge di president on him policies.

Atiku also tok say e no see di point to attack candidate when he no dey dere to defend himself.

BashirAhmaad, di New Media Assistant to Presido Buhari reply Atiku thread on top twitter, ask am shye debate na to question Buhari or to tell kontri pipo him plan?