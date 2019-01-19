Image copyright FEMI ADESINA

President Muhammadu Buhari don explain di reason why him no attend di Presidential Debate on Saturday night for Abuja, Nigeria.

According to statement wey land from di All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, di President busy campaign schedule make Buhari enta Abuja very late in di evening wen di debate don already start.

APC Presidential Campaign Council say di president go Niger and Plateau states for north-central Nigeria go do campaign and also commission Baro Inland Water Port so dia waka no come give Buharitime to show face for di debate.

Di statement from APC Presidential Campaign Council say im just reach Abuja on Saturday evening and he don use other opportunities engage with pipo through town hall meeting for Wednesday January 16.

E add say im Vice president , Yemi Osinbajo also take part for di vice presidential debate.

Buhari also caution Atiku

Di statement also respond to di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar wey walk out of di debate because he no see Buhari.

Dem tell Atiku say, wetin him do don show say, PDP and Atiku wan use di 2019 elections attack Buhari.