Plenti Nigerians no too happy say two of di major political parties presidential candidate no show face for Saturday debate.

Many social media users dey vex say President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressives Congress and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party no honour di 2019 Presidential debate wey Nigeria election Debate Group and Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria organize.

Skip Twitter post by @Bhadgehcocoo Baba Buhari did not Make it to the #2019debate Because he cant undergo Ear surgery twice in 4years . The Grammar to Much to hear . Even Atiku go wear earpiece at a point 🤧 — Haunty Coco🇳🇬🇿🇦 (@Bhadgehcocoo) January 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @DANGposts “The reason they (APC AND PDP candidates) are not here is because they cannot answer the intricate questions. It is a record of failure that they’re not here. One is a kettle, one is a pot and they call each other black.” - kingsley Moghalu#2019Debate — diaryofanaijagirl.ng (@DANGposts) January 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @TBoywonder The same way Buhari and Atiku skip today's #Presidentialdebate2019 is the same way i will skip their Ballot Boxes on the day of election #2019Debate — KADUNA KING🇳🇬 (@TBoywonder) January 19, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @aydanny5 Listen , all candidates should have boycotted this #2019debate until Buhari decides to show up. President Buhari has over time shown gross disregard for the people of Nigeria & this needs to stop. I do not blame Atiku one bit for not coming on. #Presidentialdebate2019 https://t.co/mmEJkCizEj — AY (@aydanny5) January 20, 2019

Skip Twitter post by @AsoloSam Imagine in the semifinal of Olympics 100 meter race, where Usain Bolt refuses to show up. Would it be wise for his close rivals like Justin Gatlin or Asafa Powell to refuse to participate 'cos they can't compete in the absence of Bolt?

Is that sensible?#PresidentialDebate2019 — Sam O'Dare Asolo (@AsoloSam) January 19, 2019

Out all di five candidates wey di organizers invite, na Kingsley Moghalu presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party, Fela Durotoye, presidential candidate of Alliance for New Nigerian and Oby Ezekwesili of presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria show face for di debate.

APC and PDP excuse wey make pipo para

APC campaign council say na di President busy campaign schedule wey see Buhari enta Abuja very late in di evening wen di debate don already start na im make im no show.

For Atiku Abubakar, im walkout as ruling party APC candidate President Muhammadu Buhari no show face even though say im reach di venue of di debate.

Dose reason for dia no show no pass for Nigerians eye as some see am as disrespect to di nation.

Whereas some even dey feel bad say even though na five candidates wey suppose appear for di debate out of di 73 candidates wey Nigeria INEC say dey contest, realistically na just two option dem get.

Meanwhile, even as e be say Atiku show di venue but no gree climb podium debate as Buhari no dey, some Nigerians see am as lost opportunity for am to make case for imself.

Na February 16, 2019 Nigerians go take to poll to vote who go be dia president for di next four years.