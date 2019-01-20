Presidential Debate 2019: How Nigerians vex say Buhari, Atiku no show face
Plenti Nigerians no too happy say two of di major political parties presidential candidate no show face for Saturday debate.
Many social media users dey vex say President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressives Congress and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party no honour di 2019 Presidential debate wey Nigeria election Debate Group and Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria organize.
Out all di five candidates wey di organizers invite, na Kingsley Moghalu presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party, Fela Durotoye, presidential candidate of Alliance for New Nigerian and Oby Ezekwesili of presidential candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria show face for di debate.
APC and PDP excuse wey make pipo para
APC campaign council say na di President busy campaign schedule wey see Buhari enta Abuja very late in di evening wen di debate don already start na im make im no show.
For Atiku Abubakar, im walkout as ruling party APC candidate President Muhammadu Buhari no show face even though say im reach di venue of di debate.
Dose reason for dia no show no pass for Nigerians eye as some see am as disrespect to di nation.
Whereas some even dey feel bad say even though na five candidates wey suppose appear for di debate out of di 73 candidates wey Nigeria INEC say dey contest, realistically na just two option dem get.
Meanwhile, even as e be say Atiku show di venue but no gree climb podium debate as Buhari no dey, some Nigerians see am as lost opportunity for am to make case for imself.
Na February 16, 2019 Nigerians go take to poll to vote who go be dia president for di next four years.