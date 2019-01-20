Image copyright @MoghaluKingsley/Twitter

Opposition candidate for Nigeria 2019 election Kingsley Moghalu say im go make sure say im "carry everybody along" to end di call for breakaway nation like Biafra.

Di Young Progressives Party (YPP) presidential candidate tok dis one for Saturday presidential debate wey Nigeria Election Debate Group and Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria organize.

For sometime now, youths for south-east Nigeria wit di name Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) don call for dia own kontri plus plenti we no go gree waka wey dem don do.

Moghalu tok say di first tin im go do na to make every Nigerian "feel say dem be Nigerian.

"Di way to address dis mata na constitutionally restructure so dat different parts of di kontri go develop wit dia own speed and to make sure say we practice inclusive governance," na so im tok.

How di candidates plan to tackle education mata

Oby Ezekwesili wey be di presidential candidate of ACPN tok say she go ensure "early childcare education and to enforce curricular change to both di tertiary and secondary level."

She tok say "she go also focus on technical and innovation education and improve teacher quality."

Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) candidate, Fela Durotoye tok say for am, im go committed to make sure say teachers no dey only care if dia students pass exam but di success of dia students go be dia concern.

"Specialization na key tins wey teachers need and infrastructure too dey important so as to produce di best," dat na di plan Fela Durotoye give.

On dis mata, Moghalu come conclude say di budget of education if im become president no go dey below 20 per cent as im also buy into di idea of teacher training and curricular reform.

Im promise to end Academic Staf Union of Universities constant strike.