Nigeria 2019 elections: Buhari don dey behave like Abacha - Obasanjo

Former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo say Nigeria don go back to Abacha time wen goment bin dey fight pipo wey dem see as enemy of di head of state.

General Sani Abacha, na Nigeria military head of state wey rule from November 1993 until e die for June 1998.

Obasanjo tok dis one for im konti house for Abeokuta, Ogun state South West Nigeria inside one book im just release 'Points for concern and action' about di situation of tins as di kontri dey prepare for di 2019 general elections.

Inside di book, Obasanjo tok say say while di kontri must appreciate Buhari for di small tin e done do , e also good to tok true say Nigeria deserve better now.

"Nigeria deserve better now dan wetin Buhari get to offer. History go note say im come , wetin Nigeria need now na man wey get better physical and mental soundness plus active mind and sense."

Obasanjo also tok say im get serious doubt say di present Independent and Electoral Commission, INEC, get wetin e take to conduct free and fair elections.

"I personally get serious doubt say di present INEC get integrity, impartiality and competence to conduct free, fair and credible election."

"Plus if INEC dey willing, shey di ruling party and goment go allow dem.? Na so Obasanjo tok.