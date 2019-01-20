Day 27: As Commander-in-chief my special force go comot confidence from terrorist dia hand - Ezekwesili #BBCNigeria2019

Presidential candidate under di new political party - Allied Congress Party of Nigeria Oby Ezekwesili tell BBC say

she dey run for goment to lead di citizens of Nigeria on a journey to rescue di kontri from di political class wey don lead di kontri go back.

Di former mister of Education and Solid minerals don dey road dey campaign since 2014 for goment to bring back di school girls wey boko haram militants dem kidnap from Chibok, Borno state.

She tell BBC say wen she become di Commander-in-chief of di armed forces, she go set up a special force team,

Chibok Special Force to make sure say any group wey dey carry out terrorist operation no go get mind, dey comfortable for di kontri.

She also believe say plenti Nigerians believe trust am dem say she dey run for presidency to move di kontri forward.