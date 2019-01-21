Image copyright Presidency Image example President Muhammadu Buhari (Left), Olusegun Obasanjo (middle) and Abdulsalami Abubakar (right) wen dem meet for Addis-Ababa, Ethiroopia inside AU, January 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari office on Monday say former President Olusegun Obasanjo need doctor to fix im confused mind.

Garba Shehu wey be Buhari tok-tok pesin dey reply wetin Obasanjo tok yesterday for im state of di natio n address wia im accuse President Muhammadu Buhari say im as dey behave like former Dictator Sani Abacha sake 2019 election.

Nigeria goment say di 16-page letter wey former president Olusegun Obasanjo write show say im mind dey confused and e need doctors quick -quick to treat am.

Oga Shehu for statement say Obasanjo dey jealous of President Muhammadu Buhari because e get beta name and intergrity pass am.

E say na because baba no fit control di Buhari goment n aim why e decide to attack wit di mind to spoil im name.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Left), Olusegun Obasanjo (right)

"As grandpapa for corruption chief Obasanjo letter na purely to rescue in corruption business"

Obasanjo bin tell tori pipo for im kontri house for Abeokuta, Ogun state South West Nigeria say di kontri don go back to Abacha era, dat time goment di fight -fight pipo wey dem see as enemy.

Di letter wey im call 'Points for concern Obasanjo also accuse di present goment say e wan rig di 2019 election.

But Garba Shehu say wetin Obasanjo talk na pure lie and dat di APC goment go hold election wey dey free and fair.

"we go teach dem political lesson wey dem never forget. Di election result for 2019 go pass di one for 2015"

"For baba to join Buhari and Abacha togeda, di man wey put am for prison under military law, get as e be, im tok for statement.

E further explain give say e dey outrageous say Obasanjo accuse Buhari say e don put rigging machinery for ground and dat dem no get word to describe

a-90 year old liar and dat im letter dey full of lies against di president and dat as e be, na Obasanjo go lose respect of Nigerians on top dis letter.

Meanwhile di ruling APC say na di bad di wey Chief Olusegun do wit election wen e dey office di pursue upandan.

APC talk-talk person, Lanre Issa-Onilu, yarn tori pipo for Abuja, say afta di election, Obasanjo go realise say im no be God.

"For eight years of Obasanjo for office, all di elections wey im do get K-leg, infact, government policies di happun according to di mood wey imfind imself".

Dis no be di first time wey former president Olusegun Obasanjo di write letter to criticise di Buhari-led goment wey im imself support for 2015.