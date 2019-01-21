"Nigeria army fight against Boko Haram no dey enough because di head of di armed forces don tire."

Na wetin di kontri main opposition PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar tell BBC.

'My age no mata.. I no stop anybodi wey wan be president."

Di 72 year old wey dey contest February 16 general election add say im age no mata, Nigerians wey like am go vote am.

Video: Mayeni Jones and Ayo Bello