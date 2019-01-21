Image copyright SPL

Pipo wey dey look stars don dey check di sky for highly unusual lunar eclipse wey start for Sunday night.

Di thing we dem dey call "super blood wolf moon", go show di moon change colour to red and e go shine brighter and go look like say e dey closer to earth dan normal.

Di event wey first dey visible from North and South America, as well as parts of Western Europe. For UK, some clouds block di view.

Di next total lunar eclipse go happen in two years, on 26 May 2021.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di total lunar eclipse, as pipo see am from Madrid

"A little bit of sunlight change direction because of earth's atmosphere and reach di moon and go bend around di edge of di earth" na wetin Walter Freeman, assistant teaching professor for Syracuse University for New York State.

"Dis small amount of red light dey shine light for di moon so we fit see."

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di start of di total lunar eclipse wey happun for San Diego, California

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di best time to see di totality of di eclipse bin happun around 06:12 AM Lagos Time

Dis kind eclipse dey happen when di earth pass between di Sun and di Moon.

For dis situation, di Sun dey behind di Earth, and di Moon enter inside Earth shadow.

Di eclipse start for 02:35 GMT for Monday and e end for 07:49 GMT, but di point wen di greatest eclipse happen na for 05:12 GMT.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example All di phases of di so-called super blood wolf moon, wey pipo see from Panama City

Dem dey call am "super" because di moon go dey near di earth - and e go be bigger for di sky.

Di "wolf" part come from di name wey dem dey give full moons for January - "wolf moons"

Image copyright PA Image example Di event wey cari ogbonge extra ordinaey power as pipo see asm inside di English city of Liverpool, later some clouds block di moon.

Image copyright EPA Image example Di "super blood wolf moon" bin show for Dresden, Germany

All pictures get copyright