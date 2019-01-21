Image copyright Getty Images

WhatsApp announce on Monday say dem go limit di number of pipo wey a user fit forward message to in effort to stop di spread of fake informate for di platform.

Di business wey Facebook get don already introduce di policy for India six months ago.

E come afta plenty lynchings happun wey dem blame on top fake reports wey dey spread through di service.

Before now, users fit forward messages up to 20 times.

Di update to di app rule happen for event for Jakarta, Indonesia.

Di restriction dey come for time when WhatsApp and all di services wey Facebook dey manage dey under scrutiny because of dia role for di spread of fake news.