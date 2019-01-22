As February and March 2019 elction don dey near, you go dey hia some key word; dis na simple guide make you know di meaning

Wetin be di difference between election monitor and election observer? Re-run and run-off?

A Accreditation : Accreditation na way dem dey use know which voter dey qualified to vote before voting start.

B Ballot box (Ballot kolo) : Kolo wey dey covered wit small line wey open wia voters fit chook dia ballot papers. Ballot paper : Paper wey get list of all di candidates wey dey contest election for one area. Bye-election : Dis na election to replace Memeber of any legislative house wen e dey vacant or di pesin die. E fit happen wen di pesin wey dey siddon no fit do im work; for example, becosdem recall am or maybe rigging happen for di pesin constituency.

C CVR : Continuous Voter Registration. Card reader : Card reader na machine wey dem dey use scan di Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to check weda na di owner true-true get am. Claim : Claim na how to alert di commission during display say di name of pesin wey register to vote no dey di register or dem no spell am well.

D Display : Dis na di way wey dem dey make di PRV (Preliminary Register of Voters) wey dey available to di public (exhibition) for correction wey dey necessary (claims and objections).

E EMB : Election Management Body. (Dis na di join bodi wey dey arrange elections). Na thirty seven (37) EMBs for Nigeria; dat is INEC and thirty six (36) States Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs). Election Monitors : Election monitor be INEC official wey di Commission dey send to chook eye for how election dey run. Election Observer : Election Observer be pesin wey im organisation give accreditation by INEC to observe election (how dem shae election material, vote sorting, ballot counting and declaration of result). Dem be two types of election observers - Domestic and International.

G General Elections : General Elections mean say dem arrange election for di whole kontri for different levels. Dem dey do am from time to time to select political officers wey go work afta di former pesin don complete dia term.

I INEC : Independent National Electoral Commission. Inconclusive election : Dis na election wia di total number of registered votes wey dem cancel or postpone, fit change as elction suppose happen for constituency.

M Manifesto : Manifesto na written document wey get all di tins wey di party carry for mind of how dia goment go be if dem win di election. E dey also torchlight wetin di party dey stand for and how dem go beta pipo life.

N Nomination : Nomination na part of di process wey political party dey select candidate wey go run for election

O Objection : Objection na wen pesin no gree wit di commission on di PRV (Preliminary Register of Voters) of di name of pesin wey dem include for di register onto say di pesin no qualify to dey registered. Open secret ballot system : Dis na system wia di voter go thumbprint or make im choice for di ballot paper for secret come drop am inside di ballot kolo (cast im vote) in front of evribodi wey dey dia. Opposition : Dis na di largest party wey no dey goment wey dem dey call official opposition.

P PRV : Preliminary Register of Voters. Dis na register wey get di names and oda details of pipo wey just register. Dem dey display di copy of di PRV to help di public check di register and if any mistake dey, pesin fit raise am up. PVC : Permanent Voter's Card. Party Agent : Party agent na pesin wey dey rep political party or candidate for di polling unit on Election Day. Party primary : Political party primary na how dem dey elect di candidates wey go represent di party for election. Polling Unit : Polling unit na public place wia INEC arrange as place wey dem dey do voting.

R Re-run election : Re-run election na di one wey dem arrange wen di first one get palava like say dem rig am or dem follow all di correct procedures. Recall : Recall na procedure wen di voters fit remove elected member of dia Area council, State or National Assembly comot office. Rejected ballot (Ballot wey nor correct) : Back to sender ballot na ballot wey di choice of di voter no clear like if di thumbprint dey between two party symbols, e no dey inside any box near any party or di ballot paper no get any thumbprint at all. Dat kain ballot na back to sender and e no go count for any party or candidate. Return : Return mean say wetin di returning officer of any candidate declare for election under di Electoral Act say na di winner of dat election. Returning Officer (RO) : Returning officer na INEC official wey dey declare di result of election. Run-off election : Na election wey dey happen afta no winner dey from di first voting for di position of President or Govnor. Dis one fit happen wen di candidtate wit di highest votes no get all di votes wey im need per State/for di kontri.

S SIEC : State Independent Electoral Commission. (Evri state get one wey dey arrange dia Local Goment elections).