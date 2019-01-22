Former president Olusegun Obasanjo don explain give BBC News Pidgin why im decide to forgive di main opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar ahead of di 16 February general elections for Nigeria.

'Di choice we get for Nigeria situation today and I dey tok about 2019 na betwwen di candidates of APC party and di candidate of PDP party di odas na minor-minor party wey go line behind dem'

"So if APC bring Buhari and PDP bring Atiku and from wetin I sabi about Buhari... and wetin im don do e show say im no sabi di work, e dey do partial, im dey evil and dey do anyhow even for corruption."

"Evritin about Buhari, I believe say Atiku beta pass Buhari times two" Obasanjo tok.

Already President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday come out say na jealousy dey worry Obasanjo.