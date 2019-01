Ghanaian midfielder Keven-Prince Boateng join Barcelona on loan from Sassuolo

Barcelona on Monday confirm say dem sign Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng from en Italian club, Sassuolo on loan deal for di rest of di season.

Di transfer dey include £7million option if Barcelona want buy am, after he play give dem for di rest of di season.

Barcelona release official statement for dema website say "Kevin-Prince Boateng be player who go adapt fast to di team. He get experience as player for four of di biggest European leagues, Premier League, Bundesliga, Seria A den La Liga, wey he score goals wherever he go."

Kevin-Prince Boateng who make excited about en transfer talk Sky Sport say "Barca, a dey come…a make sad say a dey leave Sassuolo but dis be great chance."

Sometime ago KP Boateng as dem dey call am most times reveal say that be en past, right now he want focus on Barcelona.

Barca go present di player show everyone Tuesday morning after which dem go take photos for Camp Nou den later hold press conference.

KP Boateng be di first Ghanaian player wey go play give La Liga giants, Barcelona.

KP Boateng stop dey play give Black Stars after he get issues plus di coach, but some Ghanaians say make dem invite am back to di national team