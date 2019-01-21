Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di Acting Inspector General of Police of Nigeria Mohammed Adamu, don disband Federal SARS, Special Investigation Panel and Special Tactical Squad with immediate effect.

Based on dis new order, na Special Anti-Robbery Squad go dey for each of di 36 states wey di commissioners of police dem go directly supervise.

Na on Monday oga Adamu make di announcement for inside conference wit Commissioners of Police and other senior officers for Abuja.

"Wit immediate effect, all di Commissioners of Police for each of di 36 police command plus FCT suppose take full control of all SARS operation for dia command, while di one for di headquarters go dey under di control of di DIG, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID" Na wetin Oga Adamu tok.

Na former IGP, Ibrahim Idris bin form di IGP Special Investigation Panel and IGP Special Tactical Squad and also put di operations of SARS togeda with Federal SARS.

President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Mohammed Adamu on January 15 to replace Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris wey retire.