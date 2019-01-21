Some patients for Abdullahi Wase Hospital for Kano North West Nigeria dey worry after one mad man overpower security, enter male ward where e attack one woman wey bin dey take care of her sick husband.

Di incident happun on Friday and tori be say di man run inside naked, beat di woman till blood full everywhere and she faint.

Di woman wey di mad man attack still dey on top hospital bed.

One eyewitness Jabiru Yushau say e dey when di thing happun although im bin dey anoda ward.

" I carry patient go do lab test na im I hear shout and commotion na so I rush and by di time I reach dia dem don already arrest di mad man wey dey naked." Na so Yushau tok.

Sanusi Sani wey bring im pikin come see doctor tell BBC say goment suppose improve di security situation of all hospitals wey dey di state.

"If I fit remember, before di security beta pass now, so goment get to do something because you can imagine say mad man enter hospital wia many pipo dey come to come attack pipo, that one na bad thing so make goment improve on that or else pipo go dey fear come Hospital di tin dey concern me well-well." Na so Sani tok.

Another patient Shehu Auwal tok say e dey important for di security pipo to also take dia jobs very important so dat something like this no go happun again.

"Yes goment suppose improve di security aspect of all public hospitals but also di security personnel wey dem employ suppose show seriousness for dia work so that something like this no go happun again." Na so Auwal tok.

BBC Pidgin try contact di Commissioner of health Kano State Dr Kabir Getso on di issue but e no gree pick call or respond to text message.