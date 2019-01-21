Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC say no be true say dem wan shift elections for Rivers State to allow di All Progressives Congress APC participate for di elections.

Tori bin dey fly upandan for Port Harcourt South-South Nigeria say INEC wan shift elections for di State afta and di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Labour Party para say e no go happen.

Na on January 16, INEC release names of candidates wey go contest di Presidential and National Assembly Elections for February 16 and all di All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for Rivers State, no dey di final list of those wey go join contest for Senate and House of Assembly elections.

Di INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Rivers State Obo Effanga tell BBC Pidgin say "na lie, we no dey shift election date", say INEC no get dat kain plan but pipo just dey misunderstand tins.

Im say as e dey now INEC dey follow di court order wey say APC no get any candidate to participate for di elections for Rivers State but dem dey go appeal am for higher court and even Supreme Court sef dey wey dem fit still carry di mata go.

"By di time we go conduct election, we no know wetin go happen. We no know weda a higher court go say make we put APC name for di ballot paper or make we no put am." Na so Effanga tok.

Tori start to dey fly afa one of di National Commissioners Festus Okoye tok for one TV program on Saturday say for now if you bring ballot paper, APC name no go dey, but if two days to di election, higher court say you must put APC name for di ballot paper na im be say e go dey difficult for us to do am within dis two days.

Mr Okoyego on to say if dat kain tin happen e go mean say INEC go shift di election small to allow dem get time print new ballot paper wey go get evribodi logo.

Di REC say as e stand now, APC no dey for di election for Rivers State.