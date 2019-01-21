Image example Lai Mohammed say im no just dey accuse opposition party, becos dem get beta information on top di mata.

Nigeria goment say dem get information say Boko Haram and armed robbers dey ginger to carry out serious attack plus oda different kain violence for different states for North-West, North-East and North-Central Nigeria as di elections dey approach.

Minister for information and Culture Lai Mohammed, tell tori pipo say dem get correct information say di killi-killi pipo dey gada momentum to attack Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara state.

According to Lai, opposition party dey plan use jaguda pipo take scata tins as dem don already sabi say notin for dem for dis election.

"Di Benue-based armed criminal group wey Terwase AKWAZA dey lead wey pipo also sabi as Gana dey commissioned to strike soft targets for Benue, Nassarawa and Taraba."

"For Kano, top opposition leaders don mobilize jaguda dem to cause kasala before, during and afta di elections. International level too join di eveil plan, dem don contract some armed men from Niger Republic to attack top goment officers including govnors across North-West between now and di elections." Na so oga Lai tok.

But di minister still say make kontri pipo no worri as federal goment don put everitin for ground to make sure say all di "evil plan" of dis jaguda pipo no go work and di election go dey successful.

Di minister also say make pipo shine dia eye, dey vigilant. "If you see something, say something" Na so oga Lai tok.