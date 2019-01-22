Image copyright @Crevo360_Ng Image example Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen

Nigeria goment lawyers ask Code of Conduct Tribunal on Tuesday to send message giveJustice Walta Onnoghen to shift comot from im post as di Chief Justice of Nigeria, until di mata wey dem carri come court don finish.

Di prosecution lawyer, Aliyu Umar say di Nigerian goment no want di CJN, Walter Onnoghen to resign but make im stand for corner dey look how di court go chook eye for di mata. Justice Walta Onnoghen wey be di kontri highest oga-di-law dey face six charge sake of say im no declare im assets and im been dey operate diamond account too.

Umar talk dis one wen e dey give im address as di Code of Conduct Tribunal resume to hear di mater of non declaration of assets wey dey on top CJN, Onnoghen head.

Although do CJN no appear before di court today, di goment lawyer say im bin think say di court bin adjourn on di 14th of January to 22nd to ensure say dem arraign di Chief Justice but as it is now, di judge no still show for di court to ansa to di accuse wey dey im head.E say despite di fact say dem don serve am di motion personally, e still no come court.E come shapely ask di court give order to force am to come court come ansa di allegation for im head.

But di defence lawyer, Wole Olanipekun object say do court bin adjourn no be to come arraign di CJN but to chook eye on top di motion whether di court get jurisdiction to hear di mata.E say plenti order dey different court wey don stop di tribunal to kontinu dis mata and dat di tribunal has respect all di court order.