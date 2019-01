Image copyright Federal Ministry of Labour

Nigeria goment university lecturers on Tuesday give minimum condition wey federal government suppose meet before dem fit change mind suspend dia more than 10 week old strike.

'Di minimum wey Nigerian government fit release to reactivate revitalization fund (wey be one of di lecturers demands to end di strike) na ₦50 billion naira' according to Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, di Presido of ASUU.

Prof. Ogunyemi tok dis one after Monday night meeting wit di Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige for Federal Ministry of Labour inside Abuja to solve di strike mata.

Plenti meetings wey no solve di mata don happun since Academic Staff Union of Universities -ASUU begin strike on 4 November 2018.

For December 2018, Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, wey tell tori pipo say dem don reach agreement, confam say dem don release N15.4 billion to public universities. Im also add say President Buhari don approve N20 billion make dem use settle moni dem dey owe di lecturers from 2009 to 2012.

But dat agreement no end di strike. Now Lecturers wan make goment add moni.

Senator Ngige on Monday 21 January add say "Di President tell me to assure una of im determination to reposition our universities as im go do everything possible to remove di present challenge dem inside our highe school make e become history."

Di striking lecturers want federal goment to increase moni dem dey give universities; two na say federal goment dey try increase school fees wey student dey pay and three na say dem no want goment to create Education bank.