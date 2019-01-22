Image copyright Presidency

National Council of State on Tuesday press hand give support for Federal Government plan to pay 27,000 naira minimum wage.

Nigeria Labour unions dey demand 30,000 away from di 18,000 Naira wey dem don don dey collect for more than 10 years or nothing less.

Now wey di council of state don approve di plan, dem go send bill wey go become law go give National Assembly before close of work tomorrow.

Tori be say labour unions afta plenti meetings wit goment draw ear say if dem no submit 30,000 wey di union agree wit dem, na total strike go follow.

Weda Nigeria Labour Congress go take am or not, na different di next mata wey dey ground.

