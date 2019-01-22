Image copyright STRINGER

Di organizing Secretary of di Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Nasir Kabir, don tell BBC Pidgin say dem no go accept di N27,000 wey National Council of State just support federal goment to pay workers as di new minimum wage.

National Council of State on Tuesday press hand give support for Federal Government plan to pay 27,000 naira minimum wage.

Kabir tok say Labour leaders dey for emergency meeting now wia dem dey tink wetin go be dia next move.

Nigeria Labour unions bin dey demand N30,000 away from di 18,000 Naira wey dem don don dey collect for more than 10 years or nothing else.

Now wey di council of state don approve di plan, dem go send bill wey go become law go give National Assembly before close of work tomorrow.

Tori be say labour unions afta plenti meetings wit goment draw ear say if dem no submit 30,000 wey di union agree wit dem, na total strike go follow.

Weda Nigeria Labour Congress go take am or not, na different di next mata wey dey ground.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more afta di Labour leaders finish dia emergency meeting. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.