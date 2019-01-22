Obasanjo vs Buhari wetin Nigerians dey tok?

Nigeria former president Olusegun Obasanjo bin tell BBC why im forgive im former Deputy Atiku Abubakar come support am to be di next president of di kontri.

Im also tok di reason why e feel say Atiku better pass president Muhammadu Buhari two times.

Dis one na even as im release 16-page letter wia im give Buhari mouth say im dey behave like late former Head of state, General Sanni Abacha.

Afta goment reply Obasanjo say im need doctor to fix im confused mind, some Nigerians also tell BBC pidgin how dem reason di whole mata.