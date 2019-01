Serena Williams tumble comot Australian Open

View this post on Instagram

Serena Williams mean business for 2019 Australian 🇦🇺 🎾🎾Open. @serenawilliams use one hour 47 minutes beat world number one Simona Halep for dia last-16 match. She go play Karolina Pliskova for quarterfinals on Wednesday. #AusOpen #australianopen2019 #serenawilliams #tennis #bbcpidgin