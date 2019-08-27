'Nigeria fail to assist victims of human trafficking'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thousands of Nigerian migrants na im goment don return from Libya

Human Rights Watch (HRW) say Nigerian authorities fail to assist victims of human trafficking wey return to di kontri.

Since 2016, thousands of Nigerians don return from slavery conditions from places like Libya wia dem bin dey try to use apian way go Europe.

For report wey dem release on Tuesday, Human Rights Watch say many of di returnees still dey struggle wit health challenges, poverty, and poor conditions wen dem return to Nigeria.

HRW say dem speak to 76 returnees, including one 14-years-old girl wey describe how her madam take give her condoms.

"She say men go come see me. I tell her say dis no be wetin you bring me here to do, she say I gas to pay di moni wey she use bring me to Lagos", di girl from Anambra state tok.

Di 90 page report show how human trafficking dey happun for Nigeria and wetin survivors dey suffer if dem manage to come back to di kontri.

Agnes Odhiambo wey be researcher for Human Rights Watch say: "Dis girls dey suffer wella for hands of traffickers and wen dem return to dia kontri, Nigeria goment go detain some of dem for shelters without access to dia families."

Di report also tok say even though oda non-gomental organisations dey try help dis victims, di organisations no dey receive enough funding.

Image copyright NAPTIP OFFICIAL Image example Julie Okah-Donli wey be head of di Nigeria goment agency for anti-trafficking say she no believe HRW report

But di head of Nigeria anti-trafficking agency (NAPTIP) Julie Okah-Donli, tell BBC Pidgin say no be true say dem dey detain any pesin by force.

She say dem no believe say Human Rights Watch interview any pesin for goment shelter, say na NGO shelter dem go.

"Any pesin wey dey our shelter sign agreement wit us to stay. Na we dey even beg dem to go back to dia home and dem no dey gree", na so Julie tok.