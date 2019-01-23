Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di neighbour bin tell di owner of di generator make im change di position because di smoke dey enta im room

Court for Lagos state, southwest Nigeria don sentence one 31-year-old man, Ibrahim Tijani to death by hanging unto say im kill im neighbour afta generator smoke cause fight between dia two.

Justice Akintoye nack Tijani di sentence afta court find out say im dey guilty of di murder.

Tori pipo Vanguard dey report say na on January 21, 2016 Lagos state first carry di case go court but Tijani plead say im no dey guilty of di accuse.

Adeniji Kazeem, di lawyer wey dey defend Tijani neighbour, bin tell court say oga Tijani kill Bashorun Okanlawon afta im cut am machete around 2:30am on February 8, 2015. Im say di offence break Nigerian law wey fall under section 221 of di Criminal Law of Lagos State.

Late Okanlawon pikin, Adeola bin tell court say oga Tijani kill im papa wit machete afta im complain give Tijani say smoke from im generator dey disturb am.

Adeola say im papa bin tell oga Tijani make im change di position of generator make di smoke stop to dey enta im room but Tijani no gree, na so fight start.