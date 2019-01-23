Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo Image example Ghana Presido

Ghana authorities say dem embark on aggressive "brand Ghana" marketing campaign which dey highlight di political stability den positive business climate.

Dat na how Ghana overtake Nigeria as di largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investment for 2018, according to new United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Ghana Investments Promotions Authority (GIPC), CEO, Yoofi Grant talk BBC Pidgin say "we establish clear pathway to growth plus wana macro-economic policies."

"We make sure say wanna economy dey inspire trust den confidence inside investor…we want make Ghana attractive destination for West Africa so wanna hub strategy dey attract more investments." Mr Grant tok.

Di report which dey monitor global investments trends reveal say Ghana secure $3.3 billion, compared to dema Nigerian counterparts who record 36% percent decline in FDI plus $2.2billion dollars.

Di oga of Ghana Investments Promotions Authority reveal say President Na Akufo-Addo also dey tell di story of Ghana give foreign nations.

Image copyright Ken Ofori Atta/Facebook Image example Ken Ofori Atta - Ghana Finance Minister

President Akufo-Addo en Ghana Beyond Aid agenda dey help di kontri pursue more investments for now, which later government go turn am into.

According to Mr Grant, GIPC too dey pursue aggressive "brand Ghana" campaign which dey make di kontri attractive destination sake of dem dey market di political stability, business friendly policy framework den other things give investors.

Meanwhile, Egypt record di highest FDI investment for Africa, dem move from $7.4billion to $7.9billion investments for areas like real estate, food processing, oil and gas den renewable energy.

Foreign Direct Investments be investments wey companies or individuals dey put inside other countries.