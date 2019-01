Federal High Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers state South-South Nigeria don rule say di University of Port Harcourt get right to discipline dia students wey no pay school fees on time as e dey for di school rules and regulations wey dey binding on evri student.

Undergraduate students for di University of Port Harcourt bin carry di school go court because say di school demote dem because dem no pay dia school fees on time for di 2015/2016 academic session wen some of dem bin dey year three.

Justice Turaki Aminu Mohammed give di ruling for di case come warn di University say make dem no punish di students sake of say dem carry dem go court.

Lawyer to Uniport Dimabo Karibo say di judgement na beta one.

"Di University get power to regulate di students, to punish di students, to demand fees from di students and di time wen dem suppose pay dis fees."

"Dat na di major tin we dey drag. So di judgement dey very clear." Na so Karibo tok.

But Lawyer to di Uniport students Lezina Amegua say dem no dey satisfied with di judgement because e no address di main issue wey make dem carry di school go court because e no dey clear weda di students go dey di level dem bin dey before or dem go continue to di next level dem suppose go.

"Di court only address di mata say make di school no suspend dem. Dat one dey good we agree to dat one, but di students ready to pay dia school fees to continue wit dia studies so di question wey dey important na say as dem don pay di school fees dem go go back to di last level wey dem don pass finish and pay school fees for?"

"We feel say plenty lacuna dey di judgement wey we go look inside see wetin we go do." Na so di Lawyer tok.

Na for November last year wey anoda Federal High Court give judgement say make di University of Port Harcourt give students wey don graduate from di school dia certificate and mobilise dem for National Youth service as di school bin don comot dem because dem no pay school fees on time.