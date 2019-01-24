Image copyright Oby Ezekwesili

Ogbonge woman challenger Dr. Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili don step down as presidential candidate wey wan contest Nigeria 2019 general election.

Di ACPN candidate say she dey step down to join hands wit oda candidates for Nigeria wey go form alternative party wey go fit stand head to head wit di ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She announce say she no dey do again for her verified twitter account on Thursday morning.

Following the reactions of Nigerian citizens at home and abroad to the 2019 Presidential Debate held on Saturday 19 January 2019, and after extensive consultations with leaders from various walks of life across the country over the past few days... — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 24, 2019

Dis step down dey come just days afta madam Ezekwesili see as kontri pipo bin react to di 2019 presidential debate wey happen on Saturday 19 January.

Di former goment minister for Education don helep bring attention to hundreds of school girls, wey militants bin kidnap for north east, as leader of di Bring Back Our Girls group.

