Image copyright Oby Ezekwesili Image example Oby announce say she no dey do again on Thursday morning.

Oby Ezekwesili party - Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) say dem go now support President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election plan.

Di party announce dis move on Thursday afternoon just hours afta Oby Ezekwesili step down for morning.

Di ACPN national chairmo Gani Galadima wen im address tori pipo for Abuja claim say madam Ezekwesili only wan to use di party platform to negotiate to be finance minister.

Galadima add say di former presidential no show seriousness for her campaign.

But all dis na claim wey Madam Oby neva reply. Wen BBC Pidgin try reach di presidential candidate her pipo say she no dey town.

Galadima add say she did not inform the party of her decision to withdraw from the race.