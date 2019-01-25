Image copyright Getty Images Image example INEC don announce say na February 2019 general elections go happun for Nigeria

Nigeria election office say police don assure to mount security wey go tight kakaraka during di 2019 general election day.

On 16 February more than 80 million voters go vote for president and National Assembly members and 2nd March most states go vote for Govnors wey go form goment for anoda four years.

Independent National Electoral Commission - INEC say Inspector General of Police say dem go begin mount security for di polling unit, three days before and stay dia until three days afta election day.

According to INEC, Police go go di polling unit, three days before and stay dia until three days afta election day.

Tori be say di new Inspector General of Police Abubakar Adamu bin tok say im go make 2019 election security im top agenda as im start work for January.