Image copyright Atiku Abubakar

Ohaneze Ndigo - di highest decision making cultural group for Igbo land southeast Nigeria say na di kontri main opposition candidate Atiku Abubarkar dem dey support for 2019 general election.

President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide John Nnia Wodo say dem decide to endorse Atiku wey be Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party because of dia pikin Peter Obi, wey be di party Vice Presidential candidate.

On 16 February more than 84 million voters Nigerians go vote for president and National Assembly members and 2nd March most states go vote for Govnors wey go form goment for anoda four years.

Image copyright Atiku Abubakar Image example Na di same day wen Atiku Abubakar go campaign for Owerri na im Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide sidon do meeting to support di PDP candidate.

Out of dis 84 million voters na 20.1 million na im dey registered to vote from di five states wey make up di who of di main Igbo speaking state; Enugu, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra states, according to INEC wey be Nigeria election office.

Sake of say Atiku Abubakar dey promise to restructure Nigeria na im make Ohaneze wan endorse di PDP candidate, oga Wodo tok.

Na for National Executive Council meeting of Ohaneze Ndigbo on Tuesday 22 January na im dem decide say dem don adopt Atiku and Obi ticket for 2019 general election, so dem beg all Igbo pipo to vote dem on 16 February election.

Image copyright President Muhammadu Buhari Image example Nigeria President party - All Progressives Congress (APC) no too dey popular for southeast part of Nigeria

Di same day wen Ohaneze announce say dem dey support Atiku, na im President Muhammadu Buhari bin go campaign for Enugu and di crowd wey come to support am plenti wella.

Say Ohaneze dey support Atiku no mean say all Igbos go vote am, Omekadiya Uwazirike, di wife of one Igbo leader tell BBC News Pidgin.

"E no dey work like dat and I no be politicians, all I know be say on dat day I go come out to vote who I want"

Omekadiya na di wife of Ralph Uwazuruike, di leader of - Movement for di Actualization of di Sovereign State of Biafra' wey be one of di Igbo groups wey wan break way from Nigeria sake of say dem believe say Nigeria central goment no dey treat di south east region well ontop development mata.

Dem no support media player for your device Olusegun Obasanjo: Who be OBJ to say Atiku beta pass Buhari? - Keyamo

Tori be say unlike di north, di eastern part of Nigeria no be like place wia dem go come out wit one mind to vote just one pesin.

For 2015 general election, upon say Peoples Democratic Party win more votes for southeast, di rival party All Progressives Congress sitll win win some seats including govnorship of Imo state.

Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria 2019 Elections: Why I forgive Atiku - Olusegun Obasanjo

Na until election day na im Atiku Abubakar go know im true position wit Ohaneze and all di Igbo voters.