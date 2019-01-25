Image copyright Government of Ghana

Friday dey mark di beginning of peace for di people of Yendi dem dey outdoor, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama as new Dagon king.

Dis event be historic sake of two families who dey at war since 2002 after death of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II dey chart new path towards peace den development.

Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II be di 44th king of di people of Dagbon for Northern Ghana, en leadership dey cover Northern region of Ghana.

Part of en powers as overlord be say Yaa-Naa go be di custodianship of land for di region.

Dagbon kingdom, be one of biggest den oldest for Ghana, dating back to di 15th century, 300 years older than Ashanti kingdom according to historians.

Di high and mighty for Ghana like President Akufo-Addo, top government functionaries, ex-president John Mahama, ex-president Jerry John Rawlings, eminent chiefs den, people of Dagbon dey Tamale today to witness di outdooring on Friday.

Who be Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II

Dem born di new Ya-Naa 1939 for Yendi, he be di second child of Queen Duhili Ayishetu, daughter of Kulunkpe-Naa Abukari.

He be di son of Ya-Naa Mahama II and grandson of Ya-Naa Andani II. He also be di paternal uncle to late Ya-Naa Yakubu II

Before dem make am Paramount Chief of Savelugu, den Naa Mahama be chief of Kponkpano, which dey close to Yendi.

He first settled for Puriya, village wey dey after Sang for Yendi road, where he work as farmer.

He be established farmer wey get experience since di 1960's. farmer wey great experience and expertise in bullock ploughing.

Gist be say he also be skilful horseman.

Di new Yaa-Naa get endorsement from both families wey dey at war, experts say dis mean he go fit unite them as leader for both Abudu den Andani gate.

Only small information dey about di new Yaa-Naa be, dis be information we gather on am so far.

How dem attain peace after 17 years

After di death of Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II, then President John Agyekum Kufuor set up committee of eminent chiefs led by Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

Dem design document which dey capture roadmap to peace for di people of Yendi.

One of di key elements di document propose be di burial of di two chiefs wey die from Abudu gate den Andani gate.

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II renew dema efforts to bring peace, after several engagements plus both gates dem finally plan burial for both traditional leaders of Yendi wey die during di conflict.

For 2018, dem work of di process for burial wey dem successfully bury dem.

After di burial, di kingmakers on Friday, January 18, 2019 consult di Dagbon oracles on who go be dema new overlord. After di traditional process dem settle on Yo-Naa Abubakari Mahama.